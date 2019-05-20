IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 43, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.83% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in and a 18.41% jump in the Bank index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. Ltd has slipped around 17.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 2.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29450.15, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 173.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 170.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 43.1, up 3.36% on the day. is up 6.83% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in NIFTY and a 18.41% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 30.51 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)