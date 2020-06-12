Steel Authority of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 29.6, down 1.33% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 42.47% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 34.77% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.6, down 1.33% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 9789.4. The Sensex is at 33144.41, down 1.17%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 2.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1954.85, down 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 293.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 29.6, down 1.5% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd tumbled 42.47% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 34.77% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)