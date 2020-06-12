Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.5, down 4.8% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 52.5% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 40.12% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.5, down 4.8% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 9789.4. The Sensex is at 33144.41, down 1.17%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 1.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1298.8, down 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 227.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 292.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.2, down 5.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

