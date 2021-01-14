Basic materials shares drop

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 23.84 points or 0.65% at 3663.14 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 8.84%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 5.26%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 3.72%),Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 3.61%),National Fertilizer Ltd (down 3.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 2.96%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 2.3%), Orient Cement Ltd (down 2.25%), Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (down 2.21%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.08%).

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (up 8.85%), Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 6.28%), and Greenpanel Industries Ltd (up 4.47%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 93.27 or 0.19% at 49585.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.65 points or 0.13% at 14583.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.6 points or 0.15% at 18879.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.31 points or 0.04% at 6331.41.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 1462 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

