JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty decline further
Business Standard

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 96.66 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 13.51% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 96.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.15% to Rs 34.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 396.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales96.6698.39 -2 396.41339.15 17 OPM %11.0316.26 -14.4012.30 - PBDT12.2814.64 -16 58.5240.71 44 PBT9.0711.38 -20 44.7929.86 50 NP8.407.40 14 34.0020.84 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU