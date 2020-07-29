AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 96.66 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products rose 13.51% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 96.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.15% to Rs 34.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 396.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales96.6698.39 -2 396.41339.15 17 OPM %11.0316.26 -14.4012.30 - PBDT12.2814.64 -16 58.5240.71 44 PBT9.0711.38 -20 44.7929.86 50 NP8.407.40 14 34.0020.84 63
