AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 96.66 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 13.51% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 96.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.15% to Rs 34.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 396.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

