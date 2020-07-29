JUST IN
Business Standard

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 381.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 381.81% to Rs 96.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 638.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 721.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales638.91721.24 -11 OPM %8.651.26 -PBDT117.4042.38 177 PBT105.5129.82 254 NP96.4120.01 382

