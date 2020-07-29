Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 381.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.42% to Rs 638.91 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 381.81% to Rs 96.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 638.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 721.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

