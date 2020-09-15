Steel Strips Wheels reports standalone net loss of Rs 38.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 74.44% to Rs 120.27 croreNet loss of Steel Strips Wheels reported to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.44% to Rs 120.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 470.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales120.27470.59 -74 OPM %1.9511.83 -PBDT-19.3736.88 PL PBT-36.7519.05 PL NP-38.0914.72 PL
