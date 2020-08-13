JUST IN
STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.38 -8 OPM %62.8657.89 -PBDT0.220.22 0 PBT0.200.21 -5 NP0.150.11 36

