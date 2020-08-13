STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.350.3862.8657.890.220.220.200.210.150.11

