Stephanotis Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore

Stephanotis Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.180.84079.7600.6700.6700.57

