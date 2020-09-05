JUST IN
Business Standard

Stephanotis Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore

Stephanotis Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.84 -79 OPM %079.76 -PBDT00.67 -100 PBT00.67 -100 NP00.57 -100

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:06 IST

