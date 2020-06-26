DCM Nouvelle standalone net profit declines 25.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.86% to Rs 140.52 croreNet profit of DCM Nouvelle declined 25.97% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 140.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.96% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 585.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 667.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales140.52179.84 -22 585.22667.50 -12 OPM %7.795.34 -5.329.39 - PBDT6.916.40 8 23.0356.13 -59 PBT2.832.31 23 6.5639.12 -83 NP1.712.31 -26 4.3239.12 -89
