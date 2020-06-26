DCM Nouvelle standalone net profit declines 25.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.86% to Rs 140.52 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle declined 25.97% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 140.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.96% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 585.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 667.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

140.52179.84585.22667.507.795.345.329.396.916.4023.0356.132.832.316.5639.121.712.314.3239.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)