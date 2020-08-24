STL Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AGC Networks Ltd, CL Educate Ltd, Navkar Corporation Ltd and Harrisons Malayalam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 August 2020.

STL Global Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 11.49 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18414 shares in the past one month.

AGC Networks Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 371.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4322 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 44.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8056 shares in the past one month.

Navkar Corporation Ltd dropped 5.82% to Rs 29.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65711 shares in the past one month.

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd plummeted 5.67% to Rs 95.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47832 shares in the past one month.

