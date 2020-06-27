Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 255.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 91.48 croreNet profit of Harrisons Malayalam rose 255.56% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 91.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 387.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 353.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales91.4898.32 -7 387.30353.75 9 OPM %6.254.56 -6.03-3.42 - PBDT4.512.18 107 13.56-19.94 LP PBT3.200.90 256 9.26-24.09 LP NP3.200.90 256 9.26-24.09 LP
