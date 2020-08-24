Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd extends losing spree

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 117.4, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% rally in NIFTY and a 13.63% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.4, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11476.25. The Sensex is at 38792.76, up 0.93%.Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has added around 26.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7934.7, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.85, up 0.04% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd jumped 20.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% rally in NIFTY and a 13.63% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 61.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

