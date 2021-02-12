Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 410.88 points or 1.59% at 26274.38 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Majesco Ltd (up 4.99%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.98%),Wipro Ltd (up 2.8%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 2.69%),Mastek Ltd (up 2.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were D-Link India Ltd (up 2.35%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.2%), NELCO Ltd (up 2.17%), Infosys Ltd (up 2.16%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%).

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (down 3.47%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 3.21%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 1.84%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 95.88 or 0.19% at 51627.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.45 points or 0.14% at 15194.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.6 points or 0.42% at 19708.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.37 points or 0.19% at 6619.21.

On BSE,1341 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

