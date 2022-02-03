Strides Pharma Science Ltd up for five straight sessions

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 407.9, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 54.04% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 6.78% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 407.9, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. Strides Pharma Science Ltd has dropped around 9.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13643.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 55.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

