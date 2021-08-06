Volumes spurt at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter

Tata Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 208.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.66 lakh shares

Future Retail Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Rites Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2021.

Tata Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 208.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.66% to Rs.828.20. Volumes stood at 14.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd saw volume of 161.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.41 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.94% to Rs.52.55. Volumes stood at 16.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd witnessed volume of 26.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.80% to Rs.537.45. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 3.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43257 shares. The stock gained 7.40% to Rs.1,233.10. Volumes stood at 29319 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 18.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.79% to Rs.270.00. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.

