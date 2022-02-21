Strides receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride tablets and capsules

-
ALSO READ
Lupin gains after receiving tentative nod for brexpiprazole tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets
Unichem Lab gets USFDA nod for Aripiprazole tablets
Shares off day's high; IT stocks in demand
Alembic Pharma receives tentative approval for vortioxetine tablets
-
Strides Pharma Science today announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride Softgel Capsules USP,100 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Symmetrel Capsules, 100 mg, of Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Endo).
According to IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, the US market for Amantadine Hydrochloride Capsules USP,100 mg is approximately US$ 11 Mn. The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.
The company also has approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride tablets and the combined market size of Tablets and Capsules together is approximately US$ 21 Mn as per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU