Sturdy Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sturdy Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Escorts Kubota gains as total sales jumps 16% YoY in January
Sonalika records Sturdy 26 per cent domestic growth to clock 9,741 tractor sales and beat industry growth in Jan'23
Escorts Kubota records 16.5% growth in January tractor sales
Escorts Kubota achieves 7.2% growth in Oct tractor sales
-
Sales decline 96.06% to Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Sturdy Industries reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 96.06% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.102.54 -96 OPM %-1520.00-37.40 -PBDT-1.45-0.52 -179 PBT-1.75-0.77 -127 NP-1.75-1.48 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU