Nicco Parks & Resorts standalone net profit rises 22.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 18.04 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 22.32% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 18.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.0414.34 26 OPM %37.5840.73 -PBDT7.427.00 6 PBT6.886.35 8 NP5.594.57 22

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:43 IST

