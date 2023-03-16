Styrenix Performance gains after board OKs dividend of Rs 80/shr

Styrenix Performance Materials rose 1.61% to Rs 832.05 after the company said its board declared an interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share.

The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend is 24 March 2023.

The stock currently offers a dividend yield of 9.61% based on interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share.

Styrenix Performance Materials (erstwhile INEOS Styrolution India) is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties.

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 36.33% to Rs 30.19 crore on 8.85% rise in net sales to Rs 557.19 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

