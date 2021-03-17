Subex partners with SkyLab to provide cybersecurity solutions for shipping industry

The partnership will deliver successful Internet of things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) security deployments to secure the ecosystem.

Subex announced the signing of a partnership with SkyLab for offering internet of things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions and services to the maritime sector.

"These solutions offered jointly by Subex and SkyLab have been successfully deployed and are already securing ships and maritime infrastructure across oceans," the company said in a statement.

This partnership will help boost the overall cybersecurity posture of the maritime industry as ships, offshore and onshore maritime assets, communication channels and shipping infrastructure would now receive the highest levels of cybersecurity protection, threat risk management support, solutions, and services.

According to Subex's research conducted using data from its global honeypot, shipping companies around the globe were attacked almost 1.5 million times in the last 30 days. Targets for these attacks include datacenters, command and control infrastructure, navigation systems, power, and life support systems, among others. The increase in volume also increases the chances of a successful breach. Thus, the industry continues to be at risk.

In addition to the rising threat to maritime infrastructure, there is also the secondary threat of potentially significant losses caused by the loss of shipping days, delays in transit of goods, damage to critical infrastructure, loss of either customer or commercially sensitive data, and ransom demands.

Through this partnership, Subex and SkyLab will be jointly offering cybersecurity solutions and services, including security operations center services, to improve overall maritime cybersecurity posture and cyber-resilience.

Commenting on the partnership, Vinod Kumar, managing director & CEO, Subex, said, This alliance combines Subex's deep expertise in cybersecurity and SkyLab's strengths in 4G/5G mobile edge computing and core networking technologies to reliably accelerate, monitor and inspect traffic whilst adapting to dynamic connectivity conditions at sea. This association will help secure the industry and ensure compliance to standards whilst offering reliable protection to both critical and non-critical systems.

Subex is a holding company, which provides software products and related services to communications service providers across the world.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.71 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 312.72 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 2.3% YoY to Rs 93.88 crore.

