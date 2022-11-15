Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 4.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.95 crore

Net profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company rose 4.95% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.953.7093.4293.512.892.692.832.692.122.02

