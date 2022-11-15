Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 4.95% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Suchitra Finance & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Decorous Investment And Trading Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Exdon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 157.89% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company rose 4.95% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.953.70 7 OPM %93.4293.51 -PBDT2.892.69 7 PBT2.832.69 5 NP2.122.02 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU