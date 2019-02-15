JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Venus Remedies reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.93 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty consolidated net profit rises 90.20% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 9.50 crore

Net profit of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty rose 90.20% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.509.71 -2 OPM %18.6315.96 -PBDT1.601.72 -7 PBT0.820.96 -15 NP0.970.51 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements