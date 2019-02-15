Bharat Agri Fert & Realty consolidated net profit rises 90.20% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Mcnally Bharat may rise after order win
Brand Realty Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Regaliaa Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Regaliaa Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 9.50 croreNet profit of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty rose 90.20% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.509.71 -2 OPM %18.6315.96 -PBDT1.601.72 -7 PBT0.820.96 -15 NP0.970.51 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU