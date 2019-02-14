Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 60.87% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 47.87 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 60.87% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 47.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.8737.10 29 OPM %4.874.58 -PBDT1.341.00 34 PBT0.540.33 64 NP0.370.23 61
