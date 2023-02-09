Disa India consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 52.76 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 74.26% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.52.7675.593.8313.864.4313.103.2412.222.349.09

