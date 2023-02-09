JUST IN
Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Disa India consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 52.76 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 74.26% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.7675.59 -30 OPM %3.8313.86 -PBDT4.4313.10 -66 PBT3.2412.22 -73 NP2.349.09 -74

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:04 IST

