Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 53.13% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.13% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.490.32 53 OPM %79.5959.38 -PBDT0.390.19 105 PBT0.380.19 100 NP0.300.15 100

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:53 IST

