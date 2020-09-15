Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 53.13% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.13% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.490.3279.5959.380.390.190.380.190.300.15

