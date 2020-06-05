Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 58.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 393.00 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 58.29% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 393.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 515.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.98% to Rs 170.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 205.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 1711.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

