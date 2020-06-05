Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 58.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 11.52% in the December 2019 quarter
Jyothy Labs declines after Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY
Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 61.18% in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes soar at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter
Jyothy Labs announces Rs 5 crore contribution for coronavirus relief
-
Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 393.00 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs declined 58.29% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 393.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 515.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.98% to Rs 170.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 205.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 1711.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales393.00515.98 -24 1711.171813.58 -6 OPM %10.3215.76 -14.6715.50 - PBDT37.3883.72 -55 238.20273.61 -13 PBT23.2373.75 -69 185.28243.04 -24 NP28.8069.04 -58 170.27205.09 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU