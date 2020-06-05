JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 44.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 58.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 393.00 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 58.29% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 393.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 515.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.98% to Rs 170.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 205.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 1711.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales393.00515.98 -24 1711.171813.58 -6 OPM %10.3215.76 -14.6715.50 - PBDT37.3883.72 -55 238.20273.61 -13 PBT23.2373.75 -69 185.28243.04 -24 NP28.8069.04 -58 170.27205.09 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU