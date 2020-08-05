JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC registers record jump in production, sales in July
Business Standard

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 970.73% to Rs 185.45 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 56.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 970.73% to Rs 185.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales185.4517.32 971 OPM %32.77-548.61 -PBDT59.47-91.94 LP PBT56.69-94.19 LP NP56.69-94.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU