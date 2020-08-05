Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 970.73% to Rs 185.45 croreNet profit of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 56.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 970.73% to Rs 185.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales185.4517.32 971 OPM %32.77-548.61 -PBDT59.47-91.94 LP PBT56.69-94.19 LP NP56.69-94.19 LP
