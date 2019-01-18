Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index registers a drop of 2.70%

Pharma index closed down 2.70% at 8689.6 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 8.39%, fell 3.84% and shed 3.19%.

The Pharma index has decreased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 0.83% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 2.45% and has slid 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 0.02% to close at 10906.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.03% to close at 36386.61 today.

