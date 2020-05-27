Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 8078.03 croreNet profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries declined 37.12% to Rs 399.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 635.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 8078.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7044.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.25% to Rs 3764.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2665.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 32325.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28686.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8078.037044.26 15 32325.1728686.28 13 OPM %16.8714.43 -21.6221.99 - PBDT1413.461148.29 23 7323.016777.83 8 PBT838.08694.24 21 5270.235024.58 5 NP399.84635.88 -37 3764.932665.42 41
