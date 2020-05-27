Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 51.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.56% to Rs 135.02 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 51.90% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 135.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.97% to Rs 20.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 620.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 673.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales135.02169.96 -21 620.80673.89 -8 OPM %10.3610.94 -11.0912.42 - PBDT11.4314.17 -19 58.4471.37 -18 PBT3.365.96 -44 27.4227.03 1 NP2.785.78 -52 20.5821.43 -4
