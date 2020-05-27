Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 51.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.56% to Rs 135.02 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 51.90% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.56% to Rs 135.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.97% to Rs 20.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 620.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 673.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

