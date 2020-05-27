Saksoft consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 92.90 crore

Net profit of Saksoft declined 5.13% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 92.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.49% to Rs 38.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 358.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 358.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

92.9093.67358.78358.0514.9118.1817.0116.5214.7715.8859.7856.5412.9814.1252.5152.279.8010.3338.4536.45

