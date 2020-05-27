Saksoft consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 92.90 croreNet profit of Saksoft declined 5.13% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 92.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.49% to Rs 38.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 358.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 358.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.9093.67 -1 358.78358.05 0 OPM %14.9118.18 -17.0116.52 - PBDT14.7715.88 -7 59.7856.54 6 PBT12.9814.12 -8 52.5152.27 0 NP9.8010.33 -5 38.4536.45 5
