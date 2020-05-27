JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 27.34% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel Q4 consolidated profit shrinks 87 pc to Rs 188 cr
JSW Group releases 6.57 cr pledged shares to lenders
JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 2702.07% in the March 2020 quarter
JSW Group commits Rs 100 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic
JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 21.23% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 11.83 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings declined 27.34% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.41% to Rs 106.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 121.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.8311.82 0 121.01107.31 13 OPM %87.6687.99 -95.4394.99 - PBDT10.3710.40 0 115.48101.95 13 PBT10.3610.39 0 115.46101.92 13 NP9.6213.24 -27 106.44100.03 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU