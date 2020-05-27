JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 27.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 11.83 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 27.34% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.41% to Rs 106.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 121.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.8311.82121.01107.3187.6687.9995.4394.9910.3710.40115.48101.9510.3610.39115.46101.929.6213.24106.44100.03

