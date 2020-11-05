Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 510.9, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 510.9, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 12095.3. The Sensex is at 41269.35, up 1.61%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has dropped around 1.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11608.65, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 511.45, up 1.23% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 40.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

