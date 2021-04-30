Sun TV Network Ltd gains for fifth session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.35, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.68% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 40.85% gain in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.35, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 14.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1553.55, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 538, up 2.92% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 40.68% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 40.85% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 15.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

