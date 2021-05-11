Sun TV Network Ltd sees good buying

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 517.85, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.26% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 517.85, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14858.95. The Sensex is at 49182.68, down 0.65%. Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 14.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1606.55, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 522.65, up 2.83% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.26% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 15.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)