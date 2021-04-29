Sundaram-Clayton records PAT of Rs 167 cr in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sundaram Clayton appoints director
Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit rises 1714.98% in the March 2021 quarter
TVS Motor Company to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all employees and their immediate family members
Barometers hit day's high; TVS Motor climbs 14%
Board of Sundaram Finance announces change in directorate
-
Sundaram-Clayton reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 167.16 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 9.21 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales increased by 48.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6439.57 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax was at Rs 446.71 crore in Q4 March 2021, up 442.10% compared with Rs 82.40 crore in Q4 March 2020.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 4% to Rs 323.68 crore on 2.2% rise in net sales to Rs 20298.73 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
Sundaram-Clayton, a TVS Group company, is a leading manufacturer of machined aluminum die-castings, producing over 50,000 tonnes of castings for the passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler industries in India and globally.
The scrip fell 1.10% to currently trade at Rs 3185.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU