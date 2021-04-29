Sundaram-Clayton records PAT of Rs 167 cr in Q4

Sundaram-Clayton reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 167.16 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 9.21 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales increased by 48.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6439.57 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax was at Rs 446.71 crore in Q4 March 2021, up 442.10% compared with Rs 82.40 crore in Q4 March 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 4% to Rs 323.68 crore on 2.2% rise in net sales to Rs 20298.73 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

Sundaram-Clayton, a TVS Group company, is a leading manufacturer of machined aluminum die-castings, producing over 50,000 tonnes of castings for the passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler industries in India and globally.

The scrip fell 1.10% to currently trade at Rs 3185.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)