Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit rises 33.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 546.87 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton rose 33.71% to Rs 49.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 546.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 442.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.546.87442.0312.4814.5959.8254.6935.3330.4749.1436.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)