Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit rises 33.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Finance to demerge fund accounting biz of Sundaram Fund Services into Sundaram AMC
Board of Sundaram Clayton appoints directors
Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 72.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 99.44% in the March 2022 quarter
Barometers off day's low; breadth weak
-
Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 546.87 croreNet profit of Sundaram Clayton rose 33.71% to Rs 49.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 546.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 442.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales546.87442.03 24 OPM %12.4814.59 -PBDT59.8254.69 9 PBT35.3330.47 16 NP49.1436.75 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU