Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit rises 33.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 546.87 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton rose 33.71% to Rs 49.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 546.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 442.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales546.87442.03 24 OPM %12.4814.59 -PBDT59.8254.69 9 PBT35.3330.47 16 NP49.1436.75 34

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:34 IST

