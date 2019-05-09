JUST IN
Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 1.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 5018.21 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 1.64% to Rs 473.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 5018.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4483.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.91% to Rs 2159.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2038.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 19341.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16824.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5018.214483.58 12 19341.5216824.55 15 OPM %16.4018.73 -18.2219.01 - PBDT870.39875.05 -1 3741.403498.95 7 PBT740.32783.61 -6 3310.733138.48 5 NP473.11480.99 -2 2159.492038.93 6

