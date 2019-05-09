Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 1.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 5018.21 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 1.64% to Rs 473.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 5018.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4483.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.91% to Rs 2159.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2038.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 19341.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16824.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5018.214483.5819341.5216824.5516.4018.7318.2219.01870.39875.053741.403498.95740.32783.613310.733138.48473.11480.992159.492038.93

