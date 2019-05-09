Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 9.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 1763.41 crore

Net profit of rose 9.60% to Rs 179.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 1763.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1509.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.73% to Rs 730.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 581.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 6877.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6248.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

