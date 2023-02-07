Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 12.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 34.57 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 12.84% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 34.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.5733.0020.1621.128.338.167.757.695.436.23

