Sunraj Diamond Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.50% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 52.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.190.40 -53 OPM %-42.117.50 -PBDT0.24-0.01 LP PBT0.23-0.01 LP NP0.23-0.01 LP
