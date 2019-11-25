JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market surges on heels of big pro-democracy win
Business Standard

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 1.26% in the September 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 1.26% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales1.842.02 -9 OPM %86.9685.15 -PBDT1.621.78 -9 PBT1.621.78 -9 NP1.571.59 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU