Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 1.26% in the September 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 1.84 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 1.26% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales1.842.02 -9 OPM %86.9685.15 -PBDT1.621.78 -9 PBT1.621.78 -9 NP1.571.59 -1
