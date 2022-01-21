Supriya Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zomato Ltd, IFB Agro Industries Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd and AYM Syntex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2022.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd tumbled 16.44% to Rs 477.45 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd lost 9.06% to Rs 113.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd crashed 8.42% to Rs 789.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6590 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd corrected 7.68% to Rs 24.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

AYM Syntex Ltd fell 7.46% to Rs 129.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31516 shares in the past one month.

