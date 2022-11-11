Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 71.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.21% to Rs 112.17 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 71.04% to Rs 16.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.21% to Rs 112.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.17148.01 -24 OPM %25.4652.77 -PBDT30.3980.21 -62 PBT27.4277.75 -65 NP16.8658.22 -71
