Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 59.77 points or 0.98% at 6015.68 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 3.55%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.81%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.64%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.07%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.76%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.75%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.7%), Adani Gas Ltd (down 0.68%), and Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 4.36%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.77%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.53%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 108.55 or 0.23% at 48285.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.4 points or 0.1% at 14147.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.06 points or 0.4% at 18584.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.12 points or 0.33% at 6147.49.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

