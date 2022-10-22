Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 27.95% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 94.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 105.84% in the September 2022 quarter
Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 65.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 17.70% to Rs 5475.00 croreNet profit of Yes Bank declined 27.95% to Rs 160.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 222.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.70% to Rs 5475.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4651.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income5475.004651.49 18 OPM %49.8056.47 -PBDT215.17297.94 -28 PBT215.17297.94 -28 NP160.41222.65 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU