Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 27.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.70% to Rs 5475.00 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank declined 27.95% to Rs 160.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 222.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.70% to Rs 5475.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4651.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5475.004651.4949.8056.47215.17297.94215.17297.94160.41222.65

