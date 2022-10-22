JUST IN
Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 27.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.70% to Rs 5475.00 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank declined 27.95% to Rs 160.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 222.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.70% to Rs 5475.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4651.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income5475.004651.49 18 OPM %49.8056.47 -PBDT215.17297.94 -28 PBT215.17297.94 -28 NP160.41222.65 -28

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 14:02 IST

