Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 121.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 2021.28 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 121.44% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 2021.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2030.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2021.282030.308.054.82152.5182.38122.6754.5189.6640.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)