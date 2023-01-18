Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 121.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 2021.28 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 121.44% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 2021.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2030.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2021.282030.30 0 OPM %8.054.82 -PBDT152.5182.38 85 PBT122.6754.51 125 NP89.6640.49 121
