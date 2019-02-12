Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 168.68 croreNet loss of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 168.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 168.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales168.68168.35 0 OPM %3.429.61 -PBDT0.257.52 -97 PBT-6.190.28 PL NP-5.620.20 PL
