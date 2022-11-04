Rama Phosphates standalone net profit declines 39.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 249.87 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates declined 39.30% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 249.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.249.87248.149.3013.7721.1933.1118.6431.0413.7922.72

