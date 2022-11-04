JUST IN
Rama Phosphates standalone net profit declines 39.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 249.87 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates declined 39.30% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 249.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales249.87248.14 1 OPM %9.3013.77 -PBDT21.1933.11 -36 PBT18.6431.04 -40 NP13.7922.72 -39

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:13 IST

